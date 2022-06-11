Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,386,000 after purchasing an additional 145,183 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000.

GDV stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

