Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCD. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

