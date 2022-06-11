Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

SCD opened at $13.55 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

