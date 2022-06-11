Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Western Union worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

WU stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.