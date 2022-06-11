Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,537 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

NYSE BA opened at $127.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

