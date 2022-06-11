Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

