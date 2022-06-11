Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

