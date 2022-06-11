Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,166 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,166 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Antero Midstream worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

