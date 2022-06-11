Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.13 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

