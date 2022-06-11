Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Down 7.1%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.70 and last traded at $102.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEDFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.