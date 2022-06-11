Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €146.85 ($157.90).

AIR stock opened at €102.00 ($109.68) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.80.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

