AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 13.5%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 35,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 22,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)
