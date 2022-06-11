ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $24,368.98 and approximately $5,567.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

