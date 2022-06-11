Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s 7th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,643.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.