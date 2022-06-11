AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

