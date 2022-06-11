Altius Minerals Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.36.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.