Amalgamated Bank Has $14.07 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.