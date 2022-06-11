Amalgamated Bank Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.51 and a 200-day moving average of $420.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

