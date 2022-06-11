Amalgamated Bank Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $195.86.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

