Amalgamated Bank Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.