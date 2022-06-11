Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.
Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.