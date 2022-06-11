Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,030 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,763,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $273.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $269.47 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.