Amalgamated Bank Sells 446 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.