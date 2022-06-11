Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

