American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $61.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.49.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.77 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

