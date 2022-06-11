AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and $105,986.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

