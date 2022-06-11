Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

