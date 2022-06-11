Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $69.87

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.87.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Citigroup by 2,074.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

