Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT at $110.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

SAEYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

