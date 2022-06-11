Analyzing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LogicMark alerts:

9.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Allegion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LogicMark and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -78.46% -35.08% -28.50% Allegion 16.15% 57.54% 14.87%

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 1.11 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Allegion $2.87 billion 3.28 $483.00 million $5.21 20.56

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LogicMark and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 5 5 0 2.50

Allegion has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Allegion beats LogicMark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, on-line and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.