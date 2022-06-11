Analyzing WW International (NYSE:WW) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WW International and H&R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 0 0 0 N/A H&R Block 1 1 1 0 2.00

H&R Block has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.42%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than WW International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WW International and H&R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.58 $583.79 million $3.41 10.40

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than WW International.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 16.61% 6,248.49% 18.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H&R Block beats WW International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides DIY tax services and products, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing; and software online, as well as through third-party retail stores. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

