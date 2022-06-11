Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,529.14.

AAUKF opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

