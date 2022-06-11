ankrETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.72 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

