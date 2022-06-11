Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.24

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 1520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,239,000 after buying an additional 145,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.