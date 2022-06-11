Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $242,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.94 and a 200-day moving average of $507.76.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

