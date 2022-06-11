Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $575,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $541.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $575.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.55. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

