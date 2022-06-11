Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
