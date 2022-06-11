Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.