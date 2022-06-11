Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

