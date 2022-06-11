Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

