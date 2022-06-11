Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 322,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000.

GWX stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

