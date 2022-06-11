Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 7,750 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

