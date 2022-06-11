Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

