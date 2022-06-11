API3 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.34 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004628 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $48.83 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

