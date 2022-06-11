Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and $511,689.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00076909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00194913 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

