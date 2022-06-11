AppCoins (APPC) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $626,002.09 and $78.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

