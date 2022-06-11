Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 196,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

