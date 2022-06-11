Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

