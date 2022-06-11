ArbitrageCT Hits One Day Volume of $57.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $59,783.50 and approximately $57.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

