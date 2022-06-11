Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old Sells 3,318 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09.

On Friday, June 3rd, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.64 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archrock by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Archrock by 21.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

