Arqma Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $123,079.35 and $148.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,293.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.00 or 0.05714599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00196474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00577666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00601708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00069324 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

